OU Medicine opening additional floors early to prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local healthcare system says it is taking steps now to prepare for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Friday, officials with OU Medicine held a news conference to announce their plans regarding the predicted surge of COVID-19 patients.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic that none of us have experienced before,” said Chuck Spicer, President and CEO of OU Medicine.

Officials say that they have identified space across several hospitals within OU Medicine that can be converted to house critically ill patients during the surge of COVID-19.

“The spaces we have identified will allow us to house patients 40% beyond our normal hospital capacity,” said Kristina Wallace, President of OU Medical Center.

At the same time, OU Children’s Hospital will accept adult patients between the ages of 18-years-old and 26-years-old in order to open up additional space for COVID-19 patients during the anticipated surge of the virus.

Since 2017, crews have been working on three additional floors of OU Medical Center, which were expected to open to patients in November. However, Spicer says they plan to open the floors in early June to help house additional COVID-19 patients.

Two of the floors will serve as additional ICU floors, while the other floor will be used to house acutely ill patients who are not in need of critical care.

Even during the pandemic, officials say they will be able to reserve some ICU beds for patients battling other illnesses.

In all, OU Medicine has 421 ICU beds and 285 medical surgery beds.

When it comes to the number of nurses and doctors, OU Medicine is hiring professionals for temporary positions and also accepting volunteers during the pandemic.

Officials say many retired physicians have already come forward to offer their time to help care for COVID-19 patients.

If you are not a medical professional, experts say you can still help in the fight against the coronavirus.

In addition to staying at home and practicing social distancing, OU Medicine is launching the 1 Million Mask Challenge. The challenge asks people who can sew or large manufacturers to come together to create masks for healthcare workers.

After the peak has passed, officials say they will use the additional floors to help the patients who had to postpone elective surgeries.