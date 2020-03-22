OU Medicine restricts visitors amid coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, OU Medicine has decided that no visitors are allowed to see COVID-19 patients unless they are a minor.

“We know it’s a challenging time, especially if you or a loved one is in the hospital or ill. To keep our patients, staff and the community safe, we are no longer allowing visitors for adult patients in our hospitals and clinics.” OU Medicine via Facebook

For other patients not diagnosed with the coronavirus, the following restrictions are in place:

OU Medical Center and OU Medical Center Edmond are limiting visitors to only one visitor per patient. These approved visitors will be the only individuals allowed in the patient rooms, waiting areas and lobbies for the duration of a patient’s stay. NO VISITORS will be admitted to The Autumn Life Center at OU Medical Center Edmond .

OU Physicians clinics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa are limiting the number of individuals who may accompany a patient to an appointment, including to the waiting area, to one visitor per patient.

All other OU Health Sciences Center clinical facilities in the College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Dentistry, College of Allied Health and student clinics are limiting the number of individuals who may accompany a patient to an appointment, including to the waiting area, to one visitor per patient.

Stephenson Cancer Center is limiting the number of individuals who may accompany a patient to an appointment, including to the waiting area, to one visitor per patient.

The Children’s Hospital is limiting the number of visitors for all patients to only two visitors. These approved visitors will be the only individuals allowed in the patient rooms, waiting areas and lobbies for the duration of a patient’s stay.

OU Children's Physicians clinics are limiting the number of individuals who may accompany a patient to an appointment, including to the waiting area, to two visitors per patient.

OU Medicine hospitals and OU Children’s Physicians will begin checking-in visitors upon arrival with the following questions:

Have you traveled outside Oklahoma to a state or country with a high incidence of COVID-19 within the last 14 days? Have you had any of the following symptoms during the past 24 hours? Fever ≥ 100° F

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Body Aches Have you been exposed to someone who is ill and traveled within the last 14 days? Have you had a known exposure to a person with suspected/confirmed COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

OU officials say they understand that support from loved ones is vital, so they’ve put together a guide on how to stay connected. Click here to view.