OU Medicine to expand drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in Oklahoma, health experts at OU Medicine are ramping up their efforts to increase testing for COVID-19.

Officials say they have decided to expand their drive-thru testing site, which has moved to the parking lot of the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say testing is open for all ages, but patients will need to schedule an appointment before heading to the testing site.

Once you arrive at the site, you must wear a mask.

If you test negative for the virus, you will be notified of your result through email. If you are positive, you will receive a phone call.

Organizers say testing will be held seven day a week during the following times:

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (405) 271-7774.

