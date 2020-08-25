OU Medicine updates hospitals’ visitation policies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning to visit a patient at an OU Medicine hospital, officials say they are preparing to update their visitation policies.

OU Medicine hospitals announced that the changes to the visitation policies will go into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine

For the Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine, up to two designated caregivers over the age of 18 will be allowed to visit an admitted patient at the same time. However, officials say the designated caregivers must remain the same for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Other elements of The Children’s Hospital will be as follows:

Patients undergoing same-day surgery/procedures, those visiting the Emergency Department, and those who have an appointment in an outpatient/clinic setting may have one person over the age of 18 come and stay with them throughout their time at The Children’s Hospital.

Entry into The Children’s Hospital will be limited to three main entrance points.

Patients who have an appointment at an OU Children’s Physicians clinic may have one person over the age of 18 come for their visit.

Anyone under the age of 18 may not visit The Children’s Hospital except under special circumstances.

All visitors are required to wear a mask (brought from home or provided by the hospital) at all times.

Patients over the age of two should wear a mask while outside their rooms and while providers/staff are present.

Any visitor who screens positive will not be able to visit while having symptoms.

EVERYONE must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer often during their visit.

Public lobbies and dining hall seating will remain closed to promote social distancing.

OU Medical Center & OU Medical Center Edmond

At OU Medical Center and OU Medical Center Edmond, one designated caregiver is now allowed for adult patients in the emergency department or hospitalized in an acute care area. This person must stay in the patient’s hospital room for the duration of the visit or develop a plan with the unit director if it is not possible to stay the entire duration of the hospitalization.

The caregiver must immediately leave the hospital when leaving the patient’s room and avoid groups of 10 or more people. The caregiver must also practice masking and social distancing when outside the hospital. He or she will be re-screened if returning to the hospital.

No visitors are allowed for patients in clinics, inpatient geriatric behavioral health, dialysis, ambulatory, procedural and outpatient areas. An essential caregiver or patient representative may be pre-approved for these visits under extenuating circumstances, including:

The caregiver or representative is critical to achieve outcomes for patient care.

The patient’s care team requests the individual take part in essential caregiver training for patient education or if a patient needs rehabilitation or help with cognitive needs.

The patient presents with cognitive impairment, disruptive behavior, behavioral health issues, altered mental status, developmental delays or safety concerns, and the caregiver is key to their care or necessary to provide a patient history.

Trauma or end-of-life circumstances (number of people may vary and is at the discretion of the hospital administrator on-call).

An essential caregiver/patient representative is defined as a:

Person who is legally authorized to make decisions for the patient.

Personal care assistant for an individual with disabilities.

Disability service provider.

While in the hospital, all visitors must:

Wear a mask (brought from home or provided by the hospital) at all times.

Be screened at entry or point of service – whichever is applicable. Anyone who screens positive will not be able to visit while having symptoms.

Wash their hands or use hand sanitizer often during their visit.

For adult patients on palliative and hospice care, the policy will continue to allow physicians to work with families on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.

Officials say large groups of people in lobbies, waiting rooms and other public areas of the hospital will not be allowed.

LATEST STORIES: