NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma School of Meteorology was recently recognized as the top program in the nation.

OU’s School of Meteorology is the largest program of its kind in the nation, with approximately 250 undergraduate and 95 graduate students.

Recently, it was named the top program in the country by OutstandingColleges.com.

The school addresses weather and climate research from the tropics to the poles.

“For more than 60 years, the OU School of Meteorology has provided students with a world-renowned education that promotes collaborative, innovative and inclusive academic and research opportunities,” said Berrien Moore, dean of the college. “We take great pride in the work we do to prepare the scientists of tomorrow, and it is an incredible honor to be recognized as the top program in the nation.”

The OU School of Meteorology is located on the fifth floor of the National Weather Center.

University officials say approximately 90% of OU students earning their degree in meteorology secure job placements within months of graduating.