NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As students prepare to head back to class in the fall, a local university says it is working to make sure that tuition and fees will not increase in the coming school year.

The University of Oklahoma announced that there will be no tuition or mandatory fee increases for programs on the Norman campus.

Also, no online fees will apply for courses that have been moved online due to COVID-19.

“We understand the importance of our role as an outstanding public university to provide academic excellence while remaining affordable and accessible. We are committed to our purpose and our decisions are based upon it. Even in the wake of transitioning to online learning this spring – which increased our instructional costs – we were able to control the financial impact, not passing on any additional burden to our students. We were able to do this while also providing appropriate refunds for housing and food costs and allocating resources toward student support through Sooners Helping Sooners,” a letter from OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. read.

Although tuition and fees won’t be increasing, officials say they know many families are still struggling financially.

As a result, professionals in the Student Financial Center are ready to help with financial aid and create a plan to help fund the upcoming year.