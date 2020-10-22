OU, OCCHD COVID-19 mobile testing in John Marshall High School parking lot this Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) and OU Medicine will provide mobile testing in the John Marshall High School parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 24. 

This is a joint effort to give testing access to zip codes experiencing high COVID-19 positivity rates in Oklahoma County.

Saturday’s site will be at John Marshall High School, located at 12201 Portland Ave., in Oklahoma City from 1-3 p.m. 

Who should be tested?

  • People who have symptoms of COVID-19
  • People who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 
  • People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider, local or state health department. 

In addition to the mobile testing, individuals needing a test in Oklahoma County can schedule a test through OCCHD’s Crush the Curve website at testokc.com. 

