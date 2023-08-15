NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the University of Oklahoma prepares to enter its final football season in the Big 12 Conference, changes are coming to its tailgating policies.

Tailgating Areas

The university is adding a public tailgating location designated along the south side of Lindsey Street between Asp and Jenkins Avenues, but tailgating can only take place on the grassy area between the Lindsey Street curb and the north side of the sidewalk.

Other campus areas designated for private and public tailgating will remain the same as the 2022 season.

Find a map indicating designated tailgating areas and game day road closures, as well as the university’s tailgating policies on the OU website.

Officials say as the university prepares for its inaugural SEC football season in 2024, additional tailgating expansion opportunities are being considered and will be announced at a future date.

Set-up Times

Fans wishing to set up tailgate equipment at any of the designated areas, not including Lindsey Street, will be permitted to begin at 5 p.m. on the day before a home football game. Space may be occupied beginning at noon, but stakes may not go into the ground until 5 p.m.

Out of respect for students who reside on campus, fans setting up tailgate equipment at the Lindsey Street designated area will be permitted to begin at 7 a.m. on the day of a home football game. Space may be occupied beginning at 5 p.m. on the day before the game, but stakes may not go into the ground until 7 a.m. on game day.

Game Day Traffic, Road Closures and Parking

Five and a half hours prior to home games, all roads and access around the stadium will be closed. Public parking on campus is limited on game days but is available in certain parking lots for $30 – cash and cards are accepted.

Game day traffic and parking information is available on the athletics website.

More Information for Fans and Visitors

Other game day events and gatherings this year include:

Walk of Champions

Parade of Champions

Allstate Party at the Palace

OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash

Champions Tailgate

Varsity O Tailgate

Duck Pond RV Parking

SooneRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center

Fall Family Weekend will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Homecoming activities will be held Oct. 16-21.

Kickoff for the first home OU football game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.