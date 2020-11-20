OU, OSU fans to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions during Bedlam game

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Thousands of college football fans from around the state will be heading to Norman to watch the Sooners take on the Cowboys in a Bedlam battle that has conference championship implications.

This year’s Bedlam game will be quite different from years past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will only be filled to 25 percent capacity to ensure that fans are socially distant from each other.

Outside the stadium, officials say there will be no tailgating allowed.

Also, face masks are required for the fans.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

