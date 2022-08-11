OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU’s Boomer and OSU’s Pistol Pete are teaming up to promote a healthier Oklahoma.

As the college football season quickly approaches, Oklahoma’s beloved mascots are working alongside Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthier choices.

Shape Your Future campaign with Boomer and Pistol Pete. Image from TSET.

“As Oklahoma gets ready for another year of college football, Boomer and Pistol Pete are ready to show a healthy choice is always within reach,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “While they may be on opposing sides on game day, Pistol Pete and Boomer are ready to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free.”

Despite Boomer and Pistol Pete’s differences on the field, they can come together to develop a healthy lifestyle. The new Shape Your Future campaign from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) follows Pistol Pete and Boomer as they make healthy choices throughout their day.