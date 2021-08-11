OU, OSU ranked in top 25 USA Today preseason poll

Spencer Rattler vs MSU

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – While the start of the college football season is just around the corner, fans are waiting to see where their favorite teams end up in the preseason polls.

On Tuesday, USA Today released its annual CFB Preseason Coaches Poll for the 2021-2022 season.

Both schools in the Sooner State, OU and OSU, made the top 25 list.

The list is as follows:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. UNC
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Miami
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Texas
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. UL Lafayette
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Mississippi.

OU actually received two first place votes on the poll, but Alabama is the heavy favorite with 63 first place votes.

The Associated Press Top 25 poll will be released on Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

