OU, OSU ranked in top 25 USA Today preseason poll

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – While the start of the college football season is just around the corner, fans are waiting to see where their favorite teams end up in the preseason polls.

On Tuesday, USA Today released its annual CFB Preseason Coaches Poll for the 2021-2022 season.

Both schools in the Sooner State, OU and OSU, made the top 25 list.

The list is as follows:

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Iowa State UNC Cincinnati Florida Oregon LSU USC Wisconsin Miami Indiana Iowa Texas Penn State Washington Oklahoma State UL Lafayette Coastal Carolina Mississippi.

OU actually received two first place votes on the poll, but Alabama is the heavy favorite with 63 first place votes.

The Associated Press Top 25 poll will be released on Aug. 16.