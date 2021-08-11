OU, OSU ranked in top 25 USA Today preseason poll

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – While the start of the college football season is just around the corner, fans are waiting to see where their favorite teams end up in the preseason polls.
On Tuesday, USA Today released its annual CFB Preseason Coaches Poll for the 2021-2022 season.
Both schools in the Sooner State, OU and OSU, made the top 25 list.
The list is as follows:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- UNC
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Texas
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oklahoma State
- UL Lafayette
- Coastal Carolina
- Mississippi.
OU actually received two first place votes on the poll, but Alabama is the heavy favorite with 63 first place votes.
The Associated Press Top 25 poll will be released on Aug. 16.