OU, OSU team up to fight spread of COVID-19 during Thanksgiving break

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although fans of the state’s two largest universities are preparing for Bedlam, university officials say they are united in the fight against COVID-19.

Through the ‘Bigger than Bedlam’ campaign, OU and OSU are encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling home for Thanksgiving break.

“Our teams may compete on the gridiron, but when it comes to protecting our loved ones and our communities against COVID-19, we all have the same goal,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “‘Bigger than Bedlam’ demonstrates our collective obligation as public universities to serve our state. As our students prepare for holiday travel, we encourage and emphasize the importance of getting a free COVID-19 test to help protect their families and hometown communities.”

Also, students should continue healthy habits like masking, social distancing and proper hand hygiene, which will help prevent community spread of the virus.

“As students leave campus for the long holiday break, it is critical they consider the well-being of vulnerable family and community members,” OSU President Burns Hargis said. “Now more than ever, getting tested, wearing masks and maintaining distance is vital to protecting others and managing the spread of this pandemic. Our students have done a great job following guidelines and staying healthy this semester, and I urge them to schedule a free test on campus before they leave for the holiday break.”

After Thanksgiving break, OU and OSU are moving instruction online through the end of the fall semester to minimize the risk of transmission.

