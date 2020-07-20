OU physician warning about increasing number of COVID-19 cases in older Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma continues to rise, one of the state’s leading experts on the virus is sounding the alarm.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, has been following the state’s coroanvirus cases closely and says residents need to take the virus seriously.

In a recent Facebook post, Dr. Bratzler says there have been 5,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a recent seven day span in Oklahoma. In comparison, he says it took the state from March 6 through May 16 to document that many cases at the start of the pandemic.

“Hospitalizations are way up, and confirmed cases are much higher than they were early in the pandemic. My colleague Dr. David Kendrick using his rich MyHealth database showed that 12% of people in Oklahoma with a confirmed case of COVID-19 do end up in a hospital,” he wrote.

He says that while it is true that most of the new cases are in the younger age group, confirmed cases in the 65 and older age range are also steadily rising.

“Exactly what we were concerned would happen. If you have a lot of young people test positive that are mobile and social, then eventually they will interact with older people,” he said. “And the older people now are starting to come up as new cases.”

Recently, state officials have said that Oklahoma has enough hospital beds to handle sick patients, adding that they would not roll back reopening plans.

“In contrast to what some leadership are saying, we do not have 5000 hospital beds to expand capacity (a large majority of those beds in Oklahoma are filled with patients who have had surgery, trauma, heart attacks or strokes, cancer, etc). Most hospital systems in Oklahoma are seeing an increasing number of their staff who have had close exposure or positive tests for COVID-19 and are now in isolation and not able to care for patients…….and that is in a state with a long standing nursing shortage and some of the lowest per capita number of physicians in the nation. So, physician leadership and hospital leadership have started sounding the alarm about the rising number of cases. Today, we are averaging 754 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 daily. So, there is real reason for concern in the state,” he posted.

Earlier this month, Dr. Bratzler told KFOR that while the number of tests being completed has increased, so has the percentage of people testing positive for the virus.

As the world waits for a vaccine, Dr. Bratzler says Oklahomans should wear a mask in public, maintain a distance from others, and wash their hands.

“I actually strongly agree that we should mandate masks at this point because we’re seeing such unmitigated spread of the virus,” said Dr. Bratzler.

LATEST STORIES: