OU plans to increase tuition, fees for students

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at the University of Oklahoma may soon have to pay more for tuition.

On Monday, OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. sent a note to students and parents, warning that an increase to tuition and fees may be coming in the future.

“The past three years of flat tuition demonstrate our efforts to do just that. In fact, OU is one of only two public universities in the state that has not raised undergraduate tuition or fees since the 2017-2018 academic year. Across the country, most universities increase tuition and fees year after year, some to the maximum extent possible – with no real rationale – simply because they can. We aim to be different,” the letter read.

However, he says that there are plans to raise tuition and mandatory fees for Norman campus programs for the first time in four years.

For undergraduate students, tuition and fees will increase by 2.75%.

Now, it will be up to the OU Board of Regents to approve the proposed increase.

If the increase is approved, it would go into effect in the fall.

