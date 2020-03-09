OU police investigating reported rape

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police with the University of Oklahoma have launched an investigation after a rape was reported over the weekend.

According to an OU Crime Alert, the victim told police she was raped by an unknown male on March 6 after being separated from her group, which was attending an event on campus.

The suspect is described as a white male, early to mid-20s, very skinny with dark greasy hair, and last seen wearing a green beanie hat.

The report states the incident happened between 7:15 a.m. and noon in the vicinity of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report