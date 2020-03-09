OU police investigating reported rape

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police with the University of Oklahoma have launched an investigation after a rape was reported over the weekend.

According to an OU Crime Alert, the victim told police she was raped by an unknown male on March 6 after being separated from her group, which was attending an event on campus.

The suspect is described as a white male, early to mid-20s, very skinny with dark greasy hair, and last seen wearing a green beanie hat.

The report states the incident happened between 7:15 a.m. and noon in the vicinity of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

The investigation is ongoing.