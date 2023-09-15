NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — OU Police have released new information in response to an open records request following Lincoln Riley’s claims about his family being in danger.

Riley claimed in a recent interview that OU fans put his family in danger after his abrupt departure from the Sooner football program in November 2021 left many fans upset.

In addition to Riley leaving to take the head coaching job at USC, several OU players left Norman to play for Riley and the Trojans, including quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Riley did make two reports with Norman Police. One requested an “extra patrol,” but there was no mention of an attempted break-in that he mentioned in the interview. The other report was regarding suspicions about a black Escalade that Riley said would frequently drive by his home.

News 4 submitted an open records request with the OU Police Department on Thursday. OU Police responded to the request on Friday, saying they don’t have any record of Riley’s family being threatened.