OU professor steps down from teaching class after using racially offensive word in front of students

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A University of Oklahoma journalism professor is in the midst of a controversy, and now, he won’t be teaching his Capstone class for the remainder of the semester.

The College of Gaylord students created a video Friday, saying, “After the events this week, I know you're probably all wondering what comes next.”

The students tell News 4 they’re intentionally planning a response to Dr. Peter Gade’s actions exactly one week from Tuesday, when he allegedly used the “N-word” in class, comparing it to the phrase “OK, Boomer.”

"Please join us in the Gaylord Auditorium Tuesday, February 18th," the video said.

The professor now says he will no longer be teaching that class for the rest of the semester.

The university said in part, “"It's been a challenging week at Gaylord College and OU, but also a week of learning and inspiration from our students.”

Those students said this still might not be enough, telling News 4 off camera they aren’t satisfied with the university’s actions and plan to make their voices heard.

"For a night of healing, understanding and growth, please come,” the students said at the end of the video.

