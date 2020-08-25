OU prohibits tailgating for 2020 football season

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It is a popular tradition for many Sooner football fans, but officials at the University of Oklahoma say the risk is too great during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, OU officials announced the although football games will go on as planned, stadium capacity will be limited.

Football games at Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be held to just 25 percent attendance capacity for the 2020 season.

Now, it seems that many fans will have to move off-campus to watch the Sooners play.

On Tuesday, the University of Oklahoma announced that traditional tailgating would be prohibited on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” said OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad. “While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our community so we can protect each other.”

On campus game day tailgating events and gatherings that are canceled this year include:

All Public Tailgating

OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash

Sooner Club Tailgate

Tailgate Guys

Varsity O Tailgate

Walk of Champions

Game day events and gatherings that will continue this year with extensive safety protocols and COVID-19 capacity limitations in place include:

Allstate Party at the Palace (formerly Sooner Fan Fest)

College Events and Gatherings (following university policy for events)

Duck Pond RV Parking

SooneRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center

Mask Requirement for Game Days: On game days, face masks are required to be worn at all times on the OU campus, indoors and outdoors. This includes all campus buildings and outdoor areas, Athletics facilities, parking areas, outside the stadium, gate entry, concourse, stadium seating bowl and club/loge areas. Masks may be removed temporarily only if necessary for eating and drinking while in the stadium seating bowl, or in common areas of clubs, suites and loges.

Masks must be fabric or disposable surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth. Bandannas, scarves, gaiters, buffs and the like are not acceptable. Non-medical grade masks that have exhalation valves with or without filters (such as this) may not be worn on campus unless a surgical style mask is worn over it.

