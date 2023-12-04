NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Dillon Gabriel announced on Monday he plans to enter the transfer portal after two seasons at the University of Oklahoma.

The quarterback made a post on social media to announce his departure from OU and to thank those who made his time there memorable.

The past 2 years here at OU as a Sooner I have made memories with friends and family that remind me how blessed I am. I have been able to play football for an amazing group of coaches and alongside men who have become by brothers. More than anything I have grown in faith and love. I appreciate and cherish these memories and relationships forever. My time in The Palace was a game time experience I will never forget. Sooner Nation, you held me accountable and I am better for it. Coach BV, my coaches, and the football staff, I am grateful for your care, knowledge, and insight. Most of all, thanks for your faith in me and the opportunity to lead and be a member of OU’s team 128 and 129. Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel initially transferred to OU from the University of Central Florida in 2022.