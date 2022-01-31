OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma’s freshman quarterback, Nick Evers, is using his platform for good. Evers has opted to donate all proceeds from his first name, image and likeness (NIL) deal to Make-A-Wish.

The NCAA announced in July 2021 that collegiate athletes could make money through their name, image and likeness.

Nick Evers talks about donating the proceeds of his first NIL deal to Make-A-Wish (Photo: KFOR)

Evers, a highly recruited quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas, and his family are no stranger to the charity. Evers, telling KFOR that his first interaction with Make-A-Wish took place back in 2017 during a Wish Night in which his parents were sponsors.











Nick Evers and family at a Wish Night in 2017 (Photos: Derrick Evers)

“It was really just like, really heartwarming to see all these kids going through these life threatening diseases, and you know, just being able to put a smile on their face,” said Evers.

That night with Make-A-Wish made an impact on Evers’ life and encouraged him to help in any way he could, including using his first NIL deal.

“I really just wanted to use my name and whatever I could provide for to help these kids put a smile on their face and encourage them to take one more day and just keep fighting,” said Evers.

“As much as Nick enjoys Make-A-Wish and is fond of Make-A-Wish, I am not sure he understands how much good is going to come out of this,” said Brad Barghols, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.

Brad Barghols discusses Evers’ Make-A-Wish NIL deal (Photo: KFOR)

Barghols said since Evers made the announcement to donate his first NIL deal proceeds to the charity, other athletes have followed suit.

“What’s neat about this, too, is that I’ve been getting calls from other Make-A-Wish chapters with athletes that are reaching out to them wanting to follow Nick’s lead. They thought it was great. And so it’s not just Oklahoma and Texas that will benefit. There’s schools all over the country that will be benefited from Nick’s idea,” said Barghols.

“If you want to be a part of what I’m doing with Make-A-Wish, I think the best opportunity is to get ahold of your local Make-A-Wish office and get things rolling,” said Evers.

Barghols told KFOR that currently there are 400 kids waiting for a wish. Some of the wishes granted in the past by Make-A-Wish Oklahoma range from a new puppy, treehouses and trips across the country.

Evers told KFOR that he is still in the works on securing his first NIL deal. The proceeds from Evers’ first NIL deal will be split between Make-A-Wish Oklahoma and Make-A-Wish North Texas.