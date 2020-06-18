OU regents hold tuition rates flat, approve new cleaning device for dorms

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at the University of Oklahoma will notice a few changes when they head back to class in the fall.

On Thursday, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved the university’s fiscal year 2021 budget, which keeps tuition and mandatory fees flat for the Norman campus. Also, no online fees will apply for courses that have been moved online due to COVID-19.

“Holding our tuition and mandatory fees flat on the Norman campus for three consecutive years speaks directly to our commitment to providing academic excellence while remaining affordable and accessible,” said OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr.

The board also approved the installation of 2,300 antimicrobial devices for the residence hall towers on the Norman campus. Officials say every room in Adams, Couch, and Walker Center will be equipped with a wall-mounted device that continuously sprays dry hydrogen peroxide to reduce viruses, bacteria, and fungi in rooms.

“Adding the state-of-the-art Synexis Sphere devices to each of the rooms in our residence hall towers is part of a comprehensive effort to provide students the cleanest practical campus living environment,” Harroz said. “These devices, along with our university-wide Clean and Green initiative to enhance cleaning protocols, are two of the ways we are carefully preparing for our return to the in-person OU experience.”