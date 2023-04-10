NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials with the University of Oklahoma say an active shooter report on Friday night was a ‘swatting’ incident.

Swatting is when fake 9-1-1 emergency calls are made that create a large law enforcement response.

President Joseph Harroz, Jr., says it is believed the calls came from outside of the United States.

“Although the investigation will continue for some time, it is believed that the calls targeting our campus originated from outside of the United States. Sadly, OU is not the only school to have recently been targeted by swatting, and it is deeply troubling that there are people who want to purposely inflict such trauma and chaos,” Joseph Harroz, Jr., wrote in a statement.

The University reports within minutes of the first 9-1-1 call a massive law enforcement presence could be seen on campus.

Law enforcement respond after alert sent by OU after reports of of an active shooter. Image KFOR

“With assistance from the FBI, we have since confirmed that this was a “swatting” incident, where callers fake an emergency that draws a large response from law enforcement. Although the investigation will continue for some time, it is believed that the calls targeting our campus originated from outside of the United States. Sadly, OU is not the only school to have recently been targeted by swatting, and it is deeply troubling that there are people who want to purposely inflict such trauma and chaos,” wrote Harroz.