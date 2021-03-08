OU researchers developing enhanced warning system for flash floods

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – New technology could soon give you advanced warning about the possibility of flash floods in your area.

Floods are one of the deadliest weather-related hazards in the world, so researchers at the University of Oklahoma are hoping to save lives with an enhanced warning system.

The National Weather Service uses software that was developed in Norman to issue flash flood warnings.

However, this new program will take things a step further to determine the threat level. The level could determine whether or not you have an alert sent to your phone.

Researchers say having a more specific threat level will also help law enforcement set up road barricades when needed.