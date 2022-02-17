WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Two lead researchers for the University of Oklahoma gave expert testimony on separate initiatives to two U.S. House of Representatives committees on Thursday.

Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, Ph.D., vice president for research and partnerships for the OU Norman campus, and Renee McPherson, Ph.D., university director of the South Central Climate Adaptation Science Center at OU, each testified during congressional hearings.

Tomás Díaz de la Rubia

Díaz de la Rubia testified on behalf of the research community for the Subcommittee on Energy of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology’s hearing, “H2Success: Research and Development to Advance a Clean Hydrogen Future.”

The hearing examined the state of hydrogen research and development in the U.S.

Díaz de la Rubia spoke about hydrogen’s role in the decarbonization of energy and industrial sectors and opportunities and challenges for fundamental research on hydrogen production, storage, transport and utilization, according to an OU news release.

Díaz de la Rubia was selected in July to represent research and workforce development contributions across Oklahoma’s universities and colleges in a state-led task force to investigate the issues regarding hydrogen production and distribution in Oklahoma.

Go to the Energy Subcommittee’s website for Díaz de la Rubia’s testimony.

Renee McPherson

McPherson, an associate professor of geography and environmental sustainability in OU’s College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences, testified during the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources of the Natural Resources Committee hearing, “Securing the Future of Climate Adaptation Science at the USGS.” He spoke in support of House Resolution 6654, the Climate Adaptation Science Centers Act.

Go to the Natural Resources Committee’s website for more information about the legislative hearing and panel presenters.

McPherson’s testimony can be watched on YouTube.