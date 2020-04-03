OU researchers receive grant to study impact of false information on public’s COVID-19 response

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The spread of COVID-19 has spread rapidly to almost every country across the globe and has disrupted daily life as we know it.

Recently, a team of researchers at the University of Oklahoma received a $200,000 National Science Foundation award to study in real-time how Americans perceive COVID-19 and how false information shared through social media influences their behavior.

Ultimately, the researchers will use their findings to understand how misinformation spreads in a crisis.

In January, the team began collecting data from monthly nationwide surveys and Twitter. Over the next year, the researchers will use this data to measure and track the influence of misinformation about COVID-19 on the public.

“These Twitter posts provide a continuous flow of data about the evolution of information networks and the spread of misinformation,” National Institute for Risk and Resilience co-director Hank Jenkins-Smith said. “However, the posts can’t tell us the extent to which these factors are affecting behaviors and beliefs, such as trust and perceived risk or shifting views on protective measures.”

In 12 months, the researchers will undertake a total of 10 nationwide surveys in order to identify near real-time changes in COVID-19 beliefs, perceptions and associated protective behaviors.