OU researchers receive NASA grant to study new coronavirus, other disease threats

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A $73,000 grant from NASA was awarded to an interdisciplinary team of researchers at the University of Oklahoma to better understand emerging infectious disease threats, including the coronavirus that is spreading from China.

According to OU officials, the team will study coronavirus and other disease outbreaks that are “zoonotic,” meaning they evolved in part as a result of increased contact between humans and animals.

“The goal of our research is to determine if we can better predict the economic, public health and environmental risks of large-scale development initiatives, such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative, by carefully measuring and monitoring environmental and urban land cover and land-use change in the China-Central Asia-West Asia Economic Corridor,” de Beurs said.

The new coronavirus has resulted in more than 600 deaths.

