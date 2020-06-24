OU reveals new Sooner Schooner 7 months after tumble during game

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After the iconic Sooner Schooner took a tumble during a game late last year, officials with the University of Oklahoma revealed the new wagon on Tuesday.

The Sooner Schooner is a longstanding tradition in which a wagon races onto the field pulled by two horses and carrying OU students after the team scores a touchdown.

During the West Virginia game on October 19, 2019, the Schooner fell over and threw members of the OU Spirit Squad to the turf.

After the accident, OU officials announced that the Schooner would be repaired.

“We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display. It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. The new Schooner will return to all of its traditional roles, including running on the field,” said Kenny Mossman, senior associate athletic director for OU.

The new Sooner Schooner, built by Werner Wagon Works in Horton, Kan., was delivered to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The new Schooner is wider (70 inches), shorter (82 inches), and heavier (1,020 pounds), than the old.

According to Sooner Sports, RUF/NEKS Jared Bush and Ryan Ard got to ride the new Schooner for the first time.

Click here to view photos of the new Schooner.