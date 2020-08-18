OU sororities go virtual for rush week

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Failure to adhere to face mask policies over the weekend has led to changes for sororities as students head back to school at the University of Oklahoma.

Rush week will now go totally virtual at the University of Oklahoma.

“I was a little devastated that rush was going to be all virtual, but I understand because its necessary to keep safety precautions,” said Lauren Potts.

The incoming freshman is referring to an email from OU officials saying instead of a blended in-person/online plan, rush for incoming sorority hopefuls will now be totally virtual.

The reason for the change? Administrators say over the weekend there were “large, unsanctioned social gatherings where masking and social distancing policies were not observed.”

“It was defiantly more chapters than not that weren’t following the guidelines [for] large group meetings, not as clear of mask usage as we would like, not as much social distancing as we would like,” said Kylie Frisby, OU Panhellenic Advisor.

“That wasn’t the best decision, and Panhellenic is trying to make everyone as responsible as possible,” said incoming OU Freshman Reagan Petersen.

The National Panhellenic Conference followed suit on Tuesday, recommending all chapters go virtual nationwide.

Officials say instead of groups of 60 rushees walking to and from the different sororities houses, now groups of 26 will be together in a large classroom socially distanced, wearing mask and meeting virtually with a sister from a specific sorority, without a rushee stepping foot in the house.

“Whenever they go into the chapter facilities, it’s a little bit harder to help make sure the distance is kept and the masks are staying on. We felt confident in controlling that piece of it,” said Frisby.

Sorority representatives underwent training on Tuesday, learning from school officials how the virtual rush will work. The first meetings will happen Tuesday night with full rush starting Wednesday.

School officials and students agree it’s not perfect, but it’s what needs to happen during the pandemic.

“Nothing is ideal in this time,” Frisby said. “It’s different and it’s hard and things have been taken from us. It feels like we have a real opportunity to keep the larger community safe, so why wouldn’t we do that.”

“Sororities in general need to keep everyone’s experiences in mind, and if the whole campus [is] to be in person at least somewhat this semester, then we all need to make the best decisions that we can,” Petersen said.

“As heartbreaking as it is, its necessary,” Potts said.

Sororities could face penalties if they do not adhere to the rules. School officials say fraternities will likely follow suit and soon release guidelines for houses to conduct rush virtually.

