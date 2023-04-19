NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A favorite spot for Sooner fans has been named one of the top places in the world.

Recently, OLBG created a list of the ‘Most Beautiful Sports Venues’ in the world and a local stadium made the list.

Researchers say they looked at Tripadvisor reviews to find out which stadiums have left people in awe. The team calculated the percentage of reviews containing the words “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “aesthetic.”

The list is as follows:

Asgiriya Stadium in Sri Lanka Folsom Field in Colorado LaVell Edwards Stadium in Utah Stadion Kantrida in Croatia Busch Stadium in Missouri Rose Bowl in Calfornia Sanford Stadium in Georgia Bryant-Denny Stadium in Alabama The Float @ Marina Bay in Singapore Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Oklahoma Dodger Stadium in California FNB Stadium in South Africa R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka CenturyLink Field in Washington.

Organizers say more than 10% of the Tripadvisor reviews for Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium had the words ‘beautiful,’ ‘aesthetic,’ and ‘stunning.’