OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Norman Police Department arrested a University of Oklahoma football standout on the heels of the last Bedlam game.

Jalil Farooq, Image courtesy of OU football roster

The Norman Police Department says an officer pulled over a vehicle “driving erratically” with an expired paper tag on Thursday and later arrested Jalil Farooq on four outstanding municipal warrants.

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) before a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a statement a spokesperson with OU said “We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally.”