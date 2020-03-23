OU student says off-campus housing is refusing to work with her after school moved online

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – At OU, classes were moved online for the rest of the semester- combine that with a lot of students losing their jobs due to COVID-19 shutting down businesses, and there aren’t a lot of reasons for students to stay in Norman.

Gabby Carter is one of the students that decided to stay at home instead of going back to campus, but she says her apartment complex is refusing to work with her to let her out of her lease.

“I just don’t know what they are thinking really,” Gabby told News 4. “I understand they are wanting their money, because I did sign a lease, however the coronavirus was not a planned thing for anyone.”

Gabby says she’s lived at Callaway House Apartments in Norman for two years.

She says she pays rent by working as a sever at a local restaurant. A job she doesn’t have anymore because of the shut downs.

“I emailed our book keeper, and she told me to call corporate. I did, explained the same situation to them, and they were pretty much like sorry,” Gabby said. “You still have to come up with your rent.”

We reached out to American Campus, the company that owns Callaway House, multiple times.

Our calls have not been answered, but minutes after our interview with Gabby, she received this email from her apartment complex:

Gabby says she moved all of her things out of the apartment last Saturday.

She says they did offer to let her set up a payment plan, but she still doesn’t have a job and wouldn’t be able to make those smaller payments either.