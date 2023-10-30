NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A University of Oklahoma undergraduate student is in isolation after showing symptoms of Mpox, according to report.

As first reported by OU Nightly, the student tested at the Cleveland County Health Department last week and received the positive test results Friday afternoon.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a disease related to smallpox—or variola—though mpox is typically less severe.

Mpox typically presents 7-14 days after exposure and symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, backaches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

One to three days after the onset of fever, patients develop a rash that typically begins on the face and then spreads to other areas of the body. The lesions then progress through different stages before falling off.

Mpox usually lasts two to four weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the World Health Organization, mpox can spread through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

face-to-face

skin-to-skin

mouth-to-mouth

mouth-to-skin contact

respiratory droplets or short-range aerosols from prolonged close contact

A vaccine is available for at-risk groups.

If you are concerned about having mpox symptoms or would like more information, call 405-426-8710.