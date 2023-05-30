NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma public school district has a new learning space thanks to a group of students and faculty members at the University of Oklahoma.

Faculty and students in the Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture at the University of Oklahoma built a greenhouse and outdoor learning space for Crutcho Public Schools.

The project was part of the Design+Build course, which allows students to build real-world projects for underrepresented or under-resourced communities.

Previous projects included a greenhouse for Mark Twain Elementary School, and a mobile medical unit for the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.

For the past two years, the Design+Build course has partnered with Engage Learning Oklahoma, a nonprofit organization that works to bring hands-on STEM learning projects to schools.