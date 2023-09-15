NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — An OU student said she and her roommates are terrified after their security cameras caught a man looking through their windows.

“It’s hard for me to sleep at night,” said Kayleigh Meachem, who lives in the house.

Meachem and her roommates said they captured the man in the act, and that he’s been lurking around their house near Campus Corner over the past few weeks.

“We have cameras around our house and we got a motion detection,” said Meachem. “It was a man that I’d never seen, nobody’s boyfriend.”

She explained she could see the man trying to look inside their house.

“Staring into my room windows, looking into our cars,” said Meachem.

Meachem explained they’ve filed police reports but the peeping Tom has so far avoided officers.

“They came and as soon as they left, he came back within five minutes,” she said.

Meachem said it’s nerve-racking to even stay in her own home.

“I wasn’t able to sleep here. I truly thought he was going to try to come back in the middle of the night, try to come into my room,” said Meachem.

Neighbors who live nearby said the news is unsettling, and stated the neighborhood is typically pretty safe.

“It’s really disturbing, actually, especially because I have kids who live here,” said Emily Bonner, who lives nearby.

Norman Police Department is aware of what’s going on telling News 4:

Our patrol division and investigation division have been actively working this case to identify and locate the individual connected to these reported incidents. Officers have been conducting extra patrols nightly both on foot and by vehicle in an attempt to locate the individual. Investigators are also actively following up on leads and working to utilize various investigative functions to identify the individual involved. Norman Police Department

Meachem said she looks forward to the man’s capture, and the return of her peace of mind.

“We just want to feel safe. We just want to be able to walk to class, be able to have friends come over and not fear that he’s going to be peeping through our windows,” said Meachem.

Norman police are asking anyone who might live in the area near Campus Corner to give them a call if they recognize the man.