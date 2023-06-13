NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the school year comes to an end, students at local universities are moving back home for the summer.

Many students often throw away their unused groceries or small appliances at the end of the semester, but those items can be a lifeline to others.

At the University of Oklahoma, students were encouraged to donate those items to the OU Food Pantry.

“OU Housing and Residence Life has historically provided an avenue for residents to pay it forward to future residents by donating items they no longer can utilize,” ShaRhonda Maclin, executive director of OU Housing and Residence Life, said. “Last year was the first year we partnered with the OU Food Pantry for move out donations. It was a huge success, especially in Traditions. Therefore, this year, we decided to focus specifically in Traditions apartments. Residents were provided boxes that they can label for donations and then be transported to the Pantry by our OU Housing Operations team as they complete spring-to-summer turnover. We hope that this will be an annual opportunity moving forward.”

Several students dropped off clothing, microwaves, food, mini fridges, and appliances.

Organizers say those donations came in the nick of time.

While they were expecting to see 150 clientele on the opening day of the summer session, 214 showed up.

On the second day, 276 people arrived for help.

“We’re in a good spot right now (with the stock) in the back, and then we’ll get produce every week so we should be fine there,” Matthew Marks, campus care coordinator and adviser for the food pantry, said. “After we saw the 214 people opening day, it just shows the need is as great as it was when we had a full campus. We have so many staff and students who rely on this food pantry, that maybe it’s their main source of food, or maybe it’s a huge supplemental part to get them through the week. But the food insecurity is a crisis right now. It’s around our state and on our campus. We’re helping a lot of people, but the number is not coming down. We’ll get more and more people. That’s a little scary.”

The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout the summer.