NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Instead of taking a break, dozens of students at the University of Oklahoma have used part of their summer to work on a historic gym in Italy.

Each year, OU’s President’s Community Scholars provides support for community service projects.

Through OU in Arezzo, scholars are immersed in Italian culture and are presented with the service needs of the area to engage in outreach activities.

This year, La Società Dilettantistica Ginnastica “F. Petrarca” in Arezzo was chosen as the service project in Arezzo.

The gym was built in 1927 and has been the training site for thousands of athletes.

“Our thanks go to the University of Oklahoma for having led this volunteer project,” said Simone Rossi, president of Ginnastica Petrarca. “The gym is our home. It is the place where our athletes grow up and where they spend many hours every day; it is the first place to become passionate about sport and where to cultivate their dreams.”

The students applied fresh paint to all rooms of the gym.

“This project pays homage to those members who built the gym almost 100 years ago, allowing our spaces to be welcoming and modern,” Rossi said.

In all, the group had a combined total of 1,000 service hours toward the renovation project while having an introductory experience of Italian language and culture, attending classes related to community service, and learning about ancient art during site visits.

“The President’s Community Scholars are an example of OU students who are dedicated to learning through service. As a result of their time spent studying abroad, our students gained a deeper appreciation and knowledge of Italian culture and history, and moreover, through this restoration project of the historic Petrarca Gymnasium, they gained an even deeper level of community-engaged learning and meaningful connection to the city of Arezzo,” said David Surratt, OU vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “I am grateful to the community in Arezzo for allowing our students to participate in such meaningful work.”