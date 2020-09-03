OU students to protest university’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The new school year is underway, and many college students are concerned about their safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the coronavirus pandemic spread to Oklahoma in March, the University of Oklahoma decided to close its campus and moved to online classes for the remainder of the semester.

When the semester ended, many people were wondering what the future would look like when it came to the fall.

In April, OU Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr. announced that in-person instruction would return in the fall.

“After careful deliberation, our intention is to return to in-person educational operations on all three campuses by this fall, offering traditional instruction and residential life. We are doing everything we can to make that realistic and safe. We are acutely aware of the certain challenges COVID-19 will present as we pursue this goal and are planning to address the issues proactively and creatively,” Harroz said in the letter. “We are prepared to adapt instructional and housing models as appropriate to protect our community and still offer the life-changing in-person OU experience. Flexibility will be a guiding principle as we navigate the coming months, and we will ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are presented with appropriate options to return to our campuses, keeping their safety top of mind.”

Two months later, OU officials announced that the university would be adopting a mask policy, requiring all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear facial coverings on campus.

“In classrooms and common spaces of the university, we will fully expect students to wear masks anytime they are in those facilities,” OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said.

Before returning to campus, all employees and students were required to complete a screening form. Also, students who moved into OU housing on the Norman campus were required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to arriving on campus.

Courses with more than 40 students are being held online and courses with a smaller class size will be able to use the larger classrooms to stay under capacity.

Although some changes have been made, many students and faculty members are still concerned about the dangers of COVID-19.

On Thursday, students from the University of Oklahoma say they plan to gather outside Evans Hall to protest what they say is “inadequate preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic by university administration.”

“The University of Oklahoma administration has failed to protect its students from the deadly pandemic, COVID-19. They have not been fully transparent with the student body, prioritized profit over safety, and have done little to curtail students’ reckless and dangerous behavior. This has not changed despite the White House Task Force having Oklahoma in the red zone (indicating the highest risk of infection) and noting that university towns in particular have increasing infection rates. We do not feel safe on campus,” a release from the group read.

The students are demanding the following:

Immediately transition the vast majority of classes online, except for experience and equipment-reliant courses that cannot be conducted remotely.

Twice-weekly testing for all members on campus provided by the university.

Use a progressive, tiered furlough structure to address budget shortfalls and chop from the top.

No furloughs or layoffs of part-time, temporary, or contract employees or employees earning less than $49,100 a year.

Use Endowment to pay salaries

Move 12-month administrators to 9-month contracts where feasible.

Salary reductions to any employees earning more than $329,085 before others are furloughed.

Offer free tuition and fees to any furloughed employees and their families.

Protection for international students to ensure their security when classes are moved online. This includes a one-hour, outdoor, in-person class that meets social-distancing requirements

Students with disabilities receive proper accommodation. “Disabilities” include those in the high-risk category for COVID-19 according to the CDC.

On-campus housing protection for OU community members who may not have other reasonable housing near Norman, and prorated refunds for those who elect to move out.

Hold organizations accountable who promote or engage in the violation of COVID-related mandates, such as having an open tab at a bar, allowing members to congregate without masks or without social distancing, or hosting parties.

Make it a violation of OU’s protocol to hold gatherings of over 25 people.

Time-and-a-half hazard pay for essential on-campus workers (including student workers).

Rehire or waive Tuition & Fees for student workers who were laid off in the Spring/Summer 2020 or not rehired for Fall 2020.

Total transparency from the administration on financial decisions, especially those regarding semester/year changes due to COVID-19

For students who continue to live on campus, lower the cost of on-campus living and provide a bursar refund of the difference in cost to those who have prepaid for housing.

The protest is scheduled to be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to OU’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 120 positive COVID-19 cases at the Norman campus.

