OU summer classes to be held online amid coronavirus pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve across the globe, officials at the University of Oklahoma say they are continuing to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, officials announced that summer classes that were scheduled to occur on the Norman campus will be offered exclusively online.

Also, all in-person events on all three campuses are suspended through at least July 31. The OU Athletics Department has suspended all athletics competitions, as well as all out-of-season practices and workouts, until further notice.

For students who live on campus, on-campus residential housing will be closed for the summer until August 1. This does not apply to Kraettli and Traditions apartments.

“The University will continue to support and assist those students who have no other housing option and need to remain in on-campus housing,” a letter from Interim OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. read.

“While we wish we could return to normal classroom operations, we have already seen great successes from our transition to virtual education and we’re confident that those successes will continue this summer. Our profound thanks go to the faculty and staff who have adapted their instructional methods, and to our students who have shown a great deal of flexibility and patience.

We eagerly anticipate the occasion that we will be together, once again, in the classroom. Until then, thank you for doing all you can to support our efforts to keep our community safe,” the letter read.