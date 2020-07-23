OU switches to test-optional admissions policy

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma will transition to a test-optional admissions process, starting with students applying for admission in the spring and fall 2021 semesters.

OU officials decided to change its admissions process, following Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education guidance that acknowledges COVID-19’s impact on student access to standardized testing, such as the ACT and SAT, according to an OU news release.

OU will maintain its holistic admissions process, which evaluates prospective students on the following four components: academic rigor and performance, activities and engagement, personal essay and letter(s) of recommendation.

“Through our holistic admissions process, we spend a great deal of time reviewing each individual application, looking for students who are going to be successful at OU,” said Jeff Blahnik, senior associate vice president for the Division of Enrollment Management and executive director for the Office of Admissions and Recruitment. “We believe a student’s potential is not determined solely by a test score. Students come to the table with different strengths and, to be a great institution, we need to identify students who show academic promise and who will enrich our OU Family. Our goal as an outstanding public university is to provide academic excellence while remaining attainable and accessible.”

However, school officials still encourage students to submit test scores when applying, because test scores help with accurate course placement and in some cases improve a student’s chances to gain admission and scholarship, according to the news release.

While test scores do maximize scholarship opportunities, the university will consider students for scholarships holistically as well, the news release states.

“To ensure maximum scholarship qualification and to guarantee the fastest notification of an award, students are encouraged to submit an ACT or SAT score,” the news release states.

Students are allowed to send their updated test scores through April 30 of their senior year to maximize their scholarship amount.

