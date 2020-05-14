OU testing research personnel for COVID-19 before returning to campus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As many businesses reopened their doors to the public, a local university is slowly allowing some employees to head back to campus.

In March, the University of Oklahoma announced that it was extending spring break by a week and moving classes online for the rest of the semester to slow the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

As state and community leaders work to safely reopen businesses and organizations, OU announced that it would return to in-person classes in the fall.

“After careful deliberation, our intention is to return to in-person educational operations on all three campuses by this fall, offering traditional instruction and residential life. We are doing everything we can to make that realistic and safe. We are acutely aware of the certain challenges COVID-19 will present as we pursue this goal and are planning to address the issues proactively and creatively,” President Joseph Harroz, Jr. said in the letter. “We are prepared to adapt instructional and housing models as appropriate to protect our community and still offer the life-changing in-person OU experience. Flexibility will be a guiding principle as we navigate the coming months, and we will ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are presented with appropriate options to return to our campuses, keeping their safety top of mind.”

As the university prepares to bring thousands of students and employees back to campus this fall, officials say they are turning to a pilot testing program for some employees.

This week, the program began with a voluntary group of researchers who will complete a health screening and COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

“In this opt-in ‘Phase 1,’ all OU employees who have been approved to return to campus will undergo a PCR test for the SARS-COV-2 virus and complete health screenings developed by physicians at the OU Health Sciences Center,” OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia said. “Employees will undergo further testing and contact tracing during the summer, and those found to be positive for the virus will be asked to quarantine. Throughout the pilot program, our first priority is to ensure the public health of our community and the well-being of our students, faculty and staff.”

The first phase of this program implements rigorous requirements for physical distancing, wearing of personal protective equipment at all times, including face masks, and other CDC-recommended safety measures.

Officials say they hope the program will help them identify and respond to COVID-19 cases on campus. They say they believe this will allow university leadership to prepare for a return to full operations in the fall.

The first group will be tested on Thursday. Those who test negative for the virus will be able to return to on-campus work beginning May 20.

The tests will be conducted at IMMYLabs, a Norman-based medical testing and diagnostics lab.

“We are honored to partner with the University of Oklahoma in the effort to provide testing for possible COVID-19 infections,” said Sean Bauman, Ph.D., president and CEO of IMMY. “Our entire team has been working extremely hard to scale up our capacity and we are confident in our ability to serve our community in this way.”