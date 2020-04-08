Live Now
OU Theatre makes masks for police, patients

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Oklahoma Fine Arts costume shop personnel are making cloth masks for University police officers and patients at OU Medicine.

“We are proud to do what we can to help those who are risking themselves for the sake of our health. We are all practicing social distancing and working from our homes,” Caitlin Yost said.

In an effort to preserve the state’s supply of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers, OU University Theatre, Helmerich School of Drama, and Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts personnel are making more than 1,000 face masks for OU police officers for their normal daily interactions and for patients visiting OU Medical Center.

“Upon hearing about our need, OU Fine Arts has put forth an incredible effort to outfit the men and women of OUPD with protective face masks in approximately 36 hours. These masks will allow OUPD staff to more safely serve our community. Each OUPD staff member who works in close contact with the public will be issued two face masks,” Kent Ray, interim chief of police for the OU Police Department said.

The Fine Arts departments are producing an estimated 60 masks per day.

The masks produced will be given to OU Medical Center at a later date for the hospital to distribute to visiting patients.

