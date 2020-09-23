OU to consider reducing, eliminating student football tickets if COVID-19 policies not followed

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re planning to cheer on the Sooners this Saturday in person at Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, there are a few changes you need to know.

The OU Athletics Department announced that it was implementing additional COVID-19 precautions for the home games, beginning on Sept. 26.

“The changes are the result of meetings amongst university officials and student leaders following the disappointing behaviors by some at the season’s first game,” a release by the university read.

The new measures include the following:

Explicit designation of seating sections on student tickets to eliminate any previous confusion about the proper location for student attendees

Clearer concourse signage at the entry ramps for the student sections

Establishment of student seating clusters in groups of 2 to 10

Clearly delineated prohibited seating sections marked by flagging tape.

Officials say security will be significantly increased throughout the student section and staff will work with game attendees to achieve compliance with seating and masking requirements.

Guests who do not cooperate will be removed from the stadium and may have future game attendance privileges revoked.

“Aside from the steps that are being implemented, the university is considering the possibility of a reduction or elimination of student tickets and seating. Those steps have been tabled pending an evaluation of the new measures that will be implemented for the upcoming game,” the release said.

LATEST STORIES: