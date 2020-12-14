OU to honor December graduates in virtual ceremony

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at the University of Oklahoma say they will soon celebrate their 2020 December graduates with a virtual ceremony.

“We are infinitely proud of our December 2020 graduates, who carried on with their studies despite being presented with so many abrupt and unfathomable changes this year,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “While the format for our December ceremonies is different this time, our enthusiasm for celebrating our students is undiminished. The effervescent spirit of our graduates gives me incredible hope for our future, and we look forward to welcoming them into our remarkable OU alumni family.”

In all, around 3,000 December graduation candidates will be able to take part in the virtual ceremony.

In partnership with Candid Color Photography, graduates participating in the virtual ceremony will be given the opportunity to create an individual recognition slide, which will include their name, college, degree, major, an audio announcement and either their photo or a video of them walking across a replica of the OU graduation stage. Following the ceremony, graduates can download their slides and share them with others or on social media. In addition, graduates will receive celebration boxes, which contain items to help them make the most of their personal celebration during the graduation ceremony.

The virtual ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

Along with the OU alumni who graduated in May 2020, December graduates will also be invited to participate in next year’s slated in-person graduation ceremonies.