OU to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic during move-in event

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OU campus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – In less than 24 hours, college students will be heading back to Norman as they prepare for the fall semester.

On Tuesday, the University of Oklahoma will host its 2021 Move-In event.

After checking in at the Lloyd Noble Center, students and their families will be directed through controlled traffic routes to the residence halls.

Once they arrive at their destination, university and student services will unload each vehicle and move every box to the student’s assigned room.

Mask wearing is encouraged while indoors on campus.

As part of the Move-In event, OU Health Services at Goddard Health Center will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, faculty, and staff.

University officials say they encourage the entire OU community to get vaccinated, particularly those residing in congregate housing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter