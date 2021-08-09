OU to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic during move-in event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – In less than 24 hours, college students will be heading back to Norman as they prepare for the fall semester.

On Tuesday, the University of Oklahoma will host its 2021 Move-In event.

After checking in at the Lloyd Noble Center, students and their families will be directed through controlled traffic routes to the residence halls.

Once they arrive at their destination, university and student services will unload each vehicle and move every box to the student’s assigned room.

Mask wearing is encouraged while indoors on campus.

As part of the Move-In event, OU Health Services at Goddard Health Center will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, faculty, and staff.

University officials say they encourage the entire OU community to get vaccinated, particularly those residing in congregate housing.