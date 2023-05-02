NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After more than 50 years as a home for University of Oklahoma students, Adams Center is being demolished to make way for new housing.

Starting Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m., OU will be tracking the Adams Center demolition, beginning with a kickoff ceremony.

Phase 1 of the OU First-Year Housing Master Plan includes the construction of two new residence halls, the North building and the South building, on the site of the old Adams Center residence hall.

Phase 1 will provide 1,150 beds for first-year students

Demolition of Adams Center will begin in May following the end of the spring 2023 semester

Construction of the North building will begin summer 2023 with a planned opening in fall 2025

Construction of the South building will begin in 2024 with a planned opening in fall 2026

The new residence halls have been designed with a small community atmosphere in mind

Phase 1 of the OU First-Year Housing Master Plan includes the construction of two new residence halls, the North building and the South building, on the site of the old Adams Center residence hall.

Phase 1 will provide 1,150 beds for first-year students

Demolition of Adams Center will begin in May following the end of the spring 2023 semester

Construction of the North building will begin summer 2023 with a planned opening in fall 2025

Construction of the South building will begin in 2024 with a planned opening in fall 2026

The new residence halls have been designed with a small community atmosphere in mind

Find out more on the OU website.