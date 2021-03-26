OU vaccinates thousands of Oklahomans at on-campus pod

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Students, faculty and staff at the University of Oklahoma itching to get back to normal life, and Friday they took one step closer.

“It’s just a safer thing for everyone to be vaccinated, on campus especially,” said OU sophomore Elena Torres.

A vaccine pod hosted at the OU Armory, getting close to 4,000 shots into people’s arms.

“I think they’ve really missed that opportunity to go to events, participate in football games, so that’s what we really want to do that’s our goal for the fall semester,” said OU’s Chief COVID-19 Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler.

Dr. Bratzler says the ticket to doing that, is the vaccine.

“We didn’t get a spring semester last year so I’m just ready to walk around and just experience the regular classes,” said Torres.

Bratzler says vaccinating students, and our state’s younger population, is critical.

“Young people have been the engine of this pandemic. They’ve been the group that’s most commonly infected and can spread it to other people,” he said.

He specifically requested the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for students, so they wouldn’t have to get their second dose right before finals and graduation.

“They’ll see some side effects with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but we’re well away from finals week and graduation activities,” said Dr. Bratzler.

A COVID-19 vaccine pod was held at the University of Oklahoma.

A majority of the people giving out the shots Friday, were also students.

They’ve been trained to properly administer the vaccine.

“They have the vaccines there, you know wipe your arm, and then just yeah pretty easy,” said Torres.

All are hoping for that herd immunity.

“I’m ready to walk around campus!” Torres said.

Dr. Bratzler also reassuring those who might be hesitant to get vaccinated.

“[You are] 5,000 times more likely to have complications if you get COVID, than your risk of a serious adverse reaction from these vaccines,” he said.