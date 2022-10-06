DALLAS, Texas (KFOR) – For those traveling for the Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, you may need to plan extra travel time.

ODOT has released a list of various construction projects that may impact travel on interstates, major highways and turnpikes from Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9.

According to Oklahoma Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the I-35 Southern Corridor will be open to two lanes in each direction from Oklahoma City to the Texas state line Oct. 7-9. I-35 lanes may shift and speed limits may be reduced to accommodate work zones.

Drivers can expect heavy traffic on I-35 Friday-Sunday. Drivers may want to add extra travel time and consider other routes such as:

US-81

US-69/75

US-177

US-77

For updated OK interstate traffic conditions, visit oktraffic.org. For Texas traffic information, visit Drivetexas.org or call the Texas Department of Transportation at 800-452-9292.