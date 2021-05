OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. joins a record-setting freshman class on Owen Field for the Class of 2023 photo. Photo courtesy: University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the University of Oklahoma say anticipated inclement weather has changed the start time for its Saturday night commencement ceremonies.

Due to anticipated weather, the Saturday evening graduation ceremony honoring bachelor’s candidates from the College of Arts and Sciences will now begin at 5 p.m. at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

University of Oklahoma officials say masking up is strongly encouraged at all graduation ceremonies.