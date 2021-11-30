OU wide receiver Jadon Haselwood enters transfer portal

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Following the loss of their head coach, a top wide receiver announced that he is leaving the University of Oklahoma.

On Monday, OU wide receiver Jadon Haselwood took to Instagram to announce that he is entering the transfer portal.

“Dear Sooner Nation: It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner and I’m blessed to have been able to live that out. After careful consideration, and due to many factors, I’ve decided that I’ll be entering the transfer portal. Thank you to all those who have supported me. I am proud of the growth I’ve had during my time at Oklahoma and I look forward to building on that next season in a new program,” he posted.

The redshirt sophomore has recorded 39 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns for the Sooners this season.

Haselwood was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was the No. 4 overall recruit in 2019 by Rivals.

