WASHINGTON (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma Women’s Gymnastics team is headed to the White House to celebrate its sixth national championship with President Joe Biden.

In mid-April, the team won their second straight and sixth national championship in the last nine years.

The Sooners will be among the NCAA national championship teams being recognized on the South Lawn of the White House at 10:30 a.m. Monday as part of College Athlete Day.

“We are honored by the invitation and excited for this unique opportunity,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. “It will be an unforgettable experience for our women and we are proud to represent OU at our nation’s capital.”

OU’s 2023 NCAA Championship success was historic for the team and the sport.

The Sooners matched a championship meet record of 198.3875 (previously set by OU in 2017) and with its sixth NCAA team championship title, OU is tied for the most over a nine-year span in NCAA history (Utah won six of the first nine NCAA championships from 1982-90).

OU’s 2023 title gave it back-to-back championships for the second time in program history (also in 2016 and 2017) and the team held the top spot for the entire 2023 season for the third time in program history.

OU also posted a nation-leading 10 scores of at least 198 in 2023, tied for the most in NCAA history.